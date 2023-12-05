Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2023

The Premier League features a massive encounter between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The Blues edged Brighton & Hove Albion to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 82 out of the 193 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 55 victories.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 scoreline away from home in 2017.

Manchester United and Chelsea have played out a total of 26 draws against each other in the Premier League - more than any other fixture in the competition.

Manchester United have won only one of their last eight midweek games against Chelsea in the Premier League but did win this exact fixture by a 4-1 scoreline last season.

Chelsea have won only one of their last 10 midweek games in the Premier League and have lost five of their last six such matches in the competition.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have shown flashes of improvement over the past month and will be intent on making a statement this weekend. The likes of Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Manchester United have blown hot and cold in recent weeks and were uninspiring against Newcastle United. Chelsea are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes