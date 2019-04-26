Manchester United vs Chelsea preview: Premier League match preview, where to watch and more

The stage is set for another high-octane clash as Manchester United are all set to take on Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday. This could be a season-defining match for both the teams, with the victor likely to have one foot on the Champions League spot.

The hosts have been struggling ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the permanent manager of the club. The Norwegian has won just twice in his last nine matches, losing the last three consecutively.

The goals have also dried up for Manchester United, with the club failing to score in their last three matches in all competitions. Their last goal from open play was recorded almost five matches ago, in their Premier League defeat against Wolves.

The Blues too have had a poor season by their standards, despite getting off to a bright start. Chelsea have failed to capitalize on their chances of securing Champions League football on numerous occasions, with the most recent example coming against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

A win for the Blues against United could see them opening a four-point lead over Arsenal, with Europa League still another option to get into the Champions League.

Kickoff information

Date: 28th April 2019

Time: 16:30 (local time), 21:00 (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Telecast (in India): Star Sports

Form guide

Last five competitive fixtures

Manchester United: L-L-L-W-L

Chelsea: D-W-L-W-W

Head-to-head

Manchester United: 78 wins

Chelsea: 54 wins

Draw: 50

Key players

Manchester United - Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

The most surprising entry into the PFA Team of the Season, Paul Pogba has blown hot and cold this season. The French World Cup winner has shown his quality on several occasions, but has also failed to stamp his authority on the big matches.

Still, Pogba is the most productive player for Manchester United this season, and Solskjaer will be looking for the big Frenchman to deliver the goods against Chelsea.

Chelsea - Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard

The most surprising exclusion in the PFA Team Of The Season, Hazard has been simply magical this season. The Belgian has regularly brought his best for Chelsea, tormenting opposition defenders and showing the world why he is considered one of the most dangerous players in the world.

His involvement in 29 Premier League goals in itself is a personal record. Maurizio Sarri will once again look to his Belgian wonder to turn the tie in his favour.