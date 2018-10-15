×
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Revisiting the 5 most recent encounters between the two teams

Abhishek Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
931   //    15 Oct 2018, 17:49 IST

Alexis Sanchez scored the winner for United in their previous match against Newcastle
Alexis Sanchez scored the winner for United in their previous match against Newcastle

The brief dull time in the life of Premier League aficionados is about to end as action returns the coming week. The weekend will start off with a bang as Chelsea and Manchester United renew their rivalry on 20 October at the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have got off to a flier this season under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri, having won 6 and drawn 2 of their eight matches. Their latest victory was the 3-0 drubbing of Southampton where Hazard, Barkley, and Morata netted a goal-a-piece. 

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has been in excellent form
Chelsea's Eden Hazard has been in excellent form

United, on the other hand, pulled off the most enthralling of comebacks at Old Trafford against Newcastle United in their previous match. After being 0-2 down in the first half, Juan Mata scored with a sublime freekick while Martial and Sanchez scored a goal each in the 2nd half to snatch the win. This match probably saved Mourinho's job amid rumours of him being sacked. The victory is sure to give confidence to The Red Devils as they look to claw their way back to the top of the table.

United have 4 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses out of their 8 matches so far in this season and are placed at the 8th position. It will be the 181st meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea when the two lock horns the coming Saturday.

Following is their all-time head to head record:

Matches won by Manchester United: 77

Matches won by Chelsea: 54

Matches drawn: 49

None of the previous 5 matches between the two sides has ended in a draw. Here are the previous 5 matches between the two teams:

#5 Manchester United 0-1 Chelsea (19 May 2018, FA Cup Final)


The coveted FA Cup trophy was up for grabs and both United and Chelsea were keen on getting the last piece of silverware of the season. It was a crucial game as both the teams were trophyless coming into it. 

A goal by Eden Hazard in the 21st minute -- from the penalty spot -- is what separated the two teams in the end. With Romelu Lukaku not fully fit, Marcus Rashford got his opportunity to create an impact but he could not make the most of it.

Alexis Sanchez tried to come to the rescue of The Red Devils with a few shots on target but could not find the back of the net. A lacklustre midfield added to United's misery as they finished runners-up. 

