Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea: Three talking points from Blues' capitulation at Old Trafford

Frank Lampard had a baptism by fire in his Premier League debut.

Chelsea vs Manchester United was always going to be the biggest game of the weekend with the two big clubs going head to head in their English Premier League opener. However, the match turned out to be a one-sided affair with United crushing Chelsea by four goals to nil.

The game started brightly with both sides constantly pushing for chances. Chelsea got close when Tammy Abraham got the ball at the edge of the box due to some sloppy passing from United. He unleashed an absolute banger which hit the post. United replied positively with some fantastic exchanges between their front three. Marcus Rashford, in particular, was an absolute live-wire as he caused all sorts of problems for the Chelsea back-line.

As the game progressed, Chelsea struggled even more and more. The passing got sloppier and the finishing was poor. United ended up scoring four goals as Chelsea were not just defeated, they were left embarrassed. Even with the introduction of Christian Pulisic, a.k.a Captain America, and N'Golo Kante, Chelsea weren't even able to get a consolation goal.

Here, we take a look at some talking points from the match at Old Trafford

#3 Chelsea's unsettled defence

Kurt Zouma had a poor game.

Now, this was inevitable, isn't it? Chelsea's defense was never expected to be at its best as their senior-most (and most loved) center-back, David Luiz, decided to leave the club for a direct rival across town at the eleventh hour.

With Antonio Rudiger unable to play due to injury, Chelsea had to settle with a rather inexperienced duo of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen at the back. And as much as the fan-base loves Zouma, it was obvious that he was uncomfortable playing in this new system and looked a little too shaky.

Zouma conceded the penalty in the first half due to a rash challenge. While it did look like he slipped, the challenge was itself too dangerous and a penalty had to be given. As the match progress, Zouma was just unable to contain the energetic front-line of United.

He seemed confused with the zones and wasn't able to assert any authority in the match. On the other hand, Andreas Christensen didn't look as bad as Zouma, however, his contribution in the match was questionable as he did go missing at crucial junctures.

The moment that led to the penalty.

The captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, also struggled with the electric pace of Marcus Rashford and was often seen hopelessly chasing the Englishman.

As controversial as it may seem, it looks as if Azpilicueta should be moved to center-back. With age, Azpilicueta has lost pace and doesn't really seem the right person to play at right-back.

As soon as Reece James is fit, Chelsea must take the decision and push him into the right-back position. What this will do is that it will bring some stability to the center back role. Moreover, Reece will be able to play the full-back role better as he has decent pace and is pretty physical.

