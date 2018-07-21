Manchester United vs Club America: 5 talking points

Manchester United v Club America - International Champions Cup 2018

Manchester United faced Club America at the University of Phoenix Stadium on 19th July. United opted for a mix of youth and experience, naming a strong side from the players available. Mourinho started with Lee Grant in goal, with the new signing looking good in a couple of occasions under pressure.

The first half ended with the score at 0-0 with both sides having their share of chances. Club America took the lead via a fiery header from Henry Martin in the 59th minute, but Juan Mata equalized for United, abet fortuitously, 12 minutes from time. The game ended 1-1 with 16-year-old striker Mason Greenwood leading the line for Manchester United

United started the brighter of the two sides, with youngster Demetri Mitchell, who started on the left wing, threatening the opposition defence on a couple of occasions. Martial was busy early on and after one of his shots sailed wide, saw another of his attempt saved by Club America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.

Mata even hit the bar in the first half. After going behind in the second half, United tried hard for a goal and during one such attack, Hererra’s header off a Chong cross came off the upright and Mata converted home, through the legs of the replacement goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez. United had 6 corners and 5 shots, with 1 of them on target. They also had 52% possession.

The game had a lot of highs and lows and we look at 5 important talking points from the game:

#5 Bailly is indispensable for United in defence

Even though he was caught off guard for the Club America goal, Bailly had a pretty solid game and looks set in the center of the Manchester United defence. United have to be careful to keep him fit and give him a consistent partner.

Mourinho has said that the 4 who started the game in defence, i.e., Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw, would be the 4 that start the game against Leicester. Apart from Smalling, this would probably be the first choice defence this season.

Mourinho should look to capitalize on Lindelof’s fine showing in the World Cup and once he returns from his 3-week layoff, draft him alongside Bailly in the center of defence as soon as possible.

