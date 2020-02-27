Manchester United vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | Europa League 2019-20

Club Brugge and Manchester United will go head-to-head in the Europa League

Manchester United will renew hostilities with Club Brugge when they host them in the return leg of their Europa League Round of 32 fixture at Old Trafford on Thursday. Both sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Brugges and have all to play for in the second leg.

Manchester United vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

The first leg last week was the third fixture between Manchester United and Club Brugge and the Red Devils predictably have the advantage.

Both sides met for the first time in the qualification stage of the 2016-17 Champions League and the Premier League side won the two legs, thumping the Belgians by an aggregate score of 7-1.

Manchester United form guide: WDWDWW

Club Brugge form guide: WDWDWW

Manchester United vs Club Brugge Team News

Ole Gunner Solskjaer is still without long-term absentees Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, with the latter believed to be a long way from full fitness after initial speculations that he was close to a return, while the former is still out with the back injury he sustained in January.

Injuries: Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Suspensions: None

Manchester United vs Club Brugge Predicted XI

Manchester United predicted XI: Sergio Romero; Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron-Wan Bissaka; Nemanja Matic, Fred, Bruno Fernandez; Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood

Manchester United vs Club Brugge Prediction

Club Brugge are runway leaders in the Belgian league but they would have their work cut out if they are to upset Manchester United in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

The Belgians impressed in the first leg and might have pulled off a famous victory had they taken their chances. However, they would have to be more clinical to cancel out the away goal gotten by the English giants this time around.

The Red Devils have turned a corner since their 2-0 loss to Burnley on home turf in January and since then, they have been unbeaten in six matches in all competitions while Dennis Emmanuel's goal in the 1-1 draw with Brugge last week was the only time their defence was breached in over 400 minutes of action.

New boy Bruno Fernandes has settled in at the club like a fish to water and with the Portuguese international pulling the strings, United would have too much for Club Brugge to handle.

Verdict: Manchester United 3-0 Club Brugge

