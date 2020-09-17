Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United will host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday in their opening English Premier League fixture.

This is the first match of the season for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men last played a league game in July when they beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium to ensure that they finished third in the league.

Portugal international Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty, with attacker Jesse Lingard scoring a late goal after Leicester City had defender Jonny Evans sent off to secure a comfortable win for the Red Devils.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, faced Southampton in their season opener at the Selhurst Park Stadium. Star forward Wilfried Zaha scored the sole goal of the game to seal a 1-0 victory for Roy Hodgson's side.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

In 16 previous encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost two and drawn two.

Just two days to go until we return to #PL action 🔜#MUFC pic.twitter.com/zvllXOZzWk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 17, 2020

Their most recent match was in July, with Manchester United winning 2-0. Manchester United academy graduate Marcus Rashford and France international Anthony Martial scored the goals for their side.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: W

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Team News

Manchester United have a few injury worries. Defender Axel Tuanzebe is out, while there remain doubts over the availability of midfielder Paul Pogba, attacker Marcus Rashford and defenders Brandon Williams and Phil Jones.

Injured: Axel Tuanzebe

Doubtful: Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Brandon Williams, Phil Jones

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are dealing with a raft of injuries. Defenders Nathan Ferguson and Patrick van Aanholt are out, and so are attackers Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke. Centre-backs Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are major doubts.

Injured: Nathan Ferguson, Patrick van Aanholt, Connor Wickham, Christian Benteke

Doubtful: James Tomkins, Gary Cahill

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott Dann, Tyrick Mitchell, Andros Townsend, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Jeffrey Schlupp, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Manchester United have been in the news as their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho continues. There could potentially be a debut appearance for new signing midfielder Donny van de Beek, with the Netherlands international being the only new player to have arrived at the club during this window so far.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will rely on key forwards Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha. Zaha has been linked with a move away, with Arsenal perennially linked, and Roy Hodgson will hope that that doesn't distract the talisman of his side.

Manchester United have good quality in their first XI, even though their bench strength could be improved upon. The Red Devils should have enough to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

