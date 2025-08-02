Manchester United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2025

The Premier League Summer Series returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an intriguing encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will want to win this game.
Manchester United vs Everton Preview
Everton finished in 13th place in the Premier League standings last season and were unable to make the most of the resources at their disposal over the course of their campaign. The Toffees suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Manchester United, on the other hand, finished in 15th place in the league table last season and have struggled in the Premier League in recent years. The Red Devils thrashed Bournemouth by a 4-1 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Manchester United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester United have a good historical record against Everton and have won 96 out of the 215 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 71 victories.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and have won three of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in a friendly encounter against ASEAN All-Stars in May this year.
- Everton are winless in their four matches on their pre-season tour so far, with their previous victory coming in their final game of the 2024-25 Premier League season when they defeated Newcastle United by a 1-0 margin.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Everton in all competitions but were held to a draw in their previous such game.
Manchester United vs Everton Prediction
Manchester United have shown marked improvement under Ruben Amorim on their pre-season tour and will look to make the most of their two remaining friendlies ahead of the new season. Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo have been impressive for the Red Devils and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Everton have been shockingly poor on their pre-season tour and have a point to prove going into this game. Manchester United are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand this weekend.
Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Everton
Manchester United vs Everton Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes