Manchester United vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Manchester United are set to play Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday in a friendly game.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Thomas Frank's Brentford a few days ago in a friendly fixture. Goals from young Swedish forward Anthony Elanga and Brazil international Andreas Pereira for Manchester United was cancelled out by goals from Grenadian midfielder Shandon Baptiste and young French winger Bryan Mbeumo for Brentford.

Everton, on the other hand, beat Pumas 1-0 in the play-off of the Florida Cup. A first-half goal from Italian attacker Moise Kean sealed the deal for Rafa Benitez's Everton.

Manchester United vs Everton Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost seven and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Premier League, with the game ending in a 3-3 draw. Goals from experienced Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Scotland international Scott McTominay for Manchester United was cancelled out by goals from French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, Colombian forward James Rodriguez and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Manchester United vs Everton Team News

Manchester United

Manchester United will be without star forward Marcus Rashford and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, with both players out injured. Uruguay international Edinson Cavani has not yet reported for training after the Copa America 2021, while there are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Injured: Alex Telles, Marcus Rashford

Doubtful: Dean Henderson

Suspended: None

Not available: Edinson Cavani

Everton

Meanwhile, Everton boss Rafa Benitez could be without Brazilian forward Richarlison, who was involved at Copa America 2021. Other than that there are no known issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Richarlison

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Everton Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez, Demarai Gray, Moise Kean, Andros Townsend

Manchester United vs Everton Prediction

Manchester United have enjoyed an excellent transfer window so far, having confirmed deals for winger Jadon Sancho and centre-back Raphael Varane. A midfielder is expected to be signed as well, but there have been suggestions that this could depend on outgoings.

Everton, on the other hand, have a new manager at the helm in the form of Rafa Benitez. This appointment has not been received well by many Everton fans due to Benitez's Liverpool connections, and the Spaniard has a tough job in his hands of convincing the Everton faithful that he is the right man for the role.

Manchester United should win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Everton

