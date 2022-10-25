Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th October 2022

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as FC Sheriff lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Preview

FC Sheriff are currently at the top of the Moldovan National Division and have stepped up to the plate on the domestic front this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Petrocub last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a predictably excellent record against FC Sheriff and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams by a 2-0 margin.

Manchester United's match against FC Sheriff last month in the reverse fixture was their first-ever competitive game against a Moldovan side on the European stage.

Moldovan teams have never defeated teams from England on the European stage - Tottenham Hotspur have won both the previous such home games.

Manchester United have lost only one of their last 20 UEFA Europa League matches at Old Trafford, but did suffer defeat at home against Real Sociedad this season.

FC Sheriff have lost their last three matches in the UEFA Europa League and have failed to find the back of the net in each of these matches.

Manchester United have put together 75 sequences of more than 10 passes in the UEFA Europa League this season - the joint-highest in the competition alongside Arsenal.

Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Prediction

Manchester United have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag and will be intent on winning silverware this season. The Red Devils have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

FC Sheriff can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 FC Sheriff

Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes