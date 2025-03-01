Manchester United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2025

Manchester United will resume their pursuit for consecutive FA Cup triumphs on Sunday afternoon when they square off against Fulham at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim's men beat Leicester City in the fourth round while the Cottagers got the better of Wigan Athletic.

Ad

United's victory over the Foxes in the fourth round was mired in controversy. The linesman failed to note that Harry Maguire and quite a few of his teammates were offside when he headed home from a free-kick in the dying embers of the game.

With no VAR available, Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy and his men had no option but go home with a bitter pill to swallow. Manchester United's form continues to be poor and are currently 14th in the Premier League table after climbing up a spot after beating Ipswich Town 3-2 in midweek.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, having won each of their last four away games in all competitions, Fulham will fancy their chances against Manchester United who have done poorly at Old Trafford this term. They head to Old Trafford on Sunday on the back of a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

Marco Silva's men are vying for a berth in Europe this season. They are ninth in the league table but only five points separate them and fourth-placed Manchester City at present.

Ad

Fulham have also not had any trouble scoring goals of late, having found the back of the net twice in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions. Interestingly though, the only exception was the game against Manchester United where they got beaten 1-0.

Manchester United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have been eliminated each of the last nine times they came up against Manchester United in the FA Cup. Their last win over the Red Devils in the competition came all the way back in 1908.

Manchester United are unbeaten in 20 of their last 21 meetings with the Cottagers in all competitions. They have already beaten Fulham twice in the Premier League this term.

This contest marks the fourth time that the Cottagers are facing the defending champions of the FA Cup. They were eliminated on each of the three previous occasions.

Since a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in 2005-06, Manchester United have progressed from each of their last fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Cottagers are looking to book a berth in the quarter-final of the FA Cup for the second time in three years.

Ad

Manchester United vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham's goalscoring form will worry United on Sunday. Their leaky defence which has been made thinner owing to Patrick Dorgu's suspension and Amorim's men are unlikely to kick their self-harming habits right away. The Cottagers have also looked comfortable away from home in recent weeks.

Fulham should be able to get a narrow victory here and send the defeding champions packing.

Ad

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Fulham

Manchester United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback