Manchester United vs Juventus: Match preview, prediction, venue, where to watch, and more | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
This is a fixture the Old Trafford faithful have been waiting for since the announcement of the groups. Cristiano Ronaldo will once again grace the hallowed turf of Old Trafford, the pitch that saw a young Portuguese winger making his first big step into greatness with trickery and mesmerising goals, before his move to Real Madrid.
The match brings together the record league champions of Italy and the record league winners of England, with echoes of a Champions League classic between the European giants.
The reality though is an entirely different scenario, with Manchester United struggling at the moment, with The Red Devils lying in 10th place on the Premier League table, while failing to win their last Champions League match against Valencia.
Juventus on the other hand have been in imperious form, topping Serie A and winning both their opening Champions League fixtures.
Kick-off
Venue: Old Trafford
Live stream: SonyLIV
Date: 23 October 2018
Time: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)
Team news
Jose Mourinho will be without star player Alexis Sanchez, who is said to be sidelined with an injury, while Marcus Rojo, Marouane Fellaini, Scot McTominay, and Jesse Lingard are all on the injury list as well.
Club captain Antonio Valencia is up for contention after missing the last two matches, if the Ecuadorian fails to make the XI, Ashley Young is expected to continue on the right.
Former Juve boy Pogba will be facing his former side for the first time since his departure.
Massimiliano Allegri will be without the services of forward Mario Mandzukic, midfielders Emre Can and Sami Khedira, while Paulo Dybala is expected to be fit.
Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in his first match against Manchester United for the first time since the controversial 2013 clash between Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Probable line-ups
Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Martial, Lukaku, Rashford
Juventus: Szczesny, Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Dybala, Cuadrado, Ronaldo
Form guide
Last 5 official matches
Manchester United: D-W-D-L-L
Juventus: D-W-W-W-W
Head to head
Manchester United: 5 wins
Juventus: 5 wins
Draw: 2
Prediction
Manchester United will have their biggest challenge of the season so far against Champions League favourites Juventus.
The past few matches have seen The Red Devils showing signs of their never say die attitude, but against a strong Italian opponent like Juventus, Manchester United are expected to lose.
Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Juventus