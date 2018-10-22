Manchester United vs Juventus: Match preview, prediction, venue, where to watch, and more | UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 414 // 22 Oct 2018, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo - Return of the King

This is a fixture the Old Trafford faithful have been waiting for since the announcement of the groups. Cristiano Ronaldo will once again grace the hallowed turf of Old Trafford, the pitch that saw a young Portuguese winger making his first big step into greatness with trickery and mesmerising goals, before his move to Real Madrid.

The match brings together the record league champions of Italy and the record league winners of England, with echoes of a Champions League classic between the European giants.

The reality though is an entirely different scenario, with Manchester United struggling at the moment, with The Red Devils lying in 10th place on the Premier League table, while failing to win their last Champions League match against Valencia.

Juventus on the other hand have been in imperious form, topping Serie A and winning both their opening Champions League fixtures.

Kick-off

Venue: Old Trafford

Live stream: SonyLIV

Date: 23 October 2018

Time: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Team news

Paul Pogba will face off against his former side for the first time since his departure to United

Jose Mourinho will be without star player Alexis Sanchez, who is said to be sidelined with an injury, while Marcus Rojo, Marouane Fellaini, Scot McTominay, and Jesse Lingard are all on the injury list as well.

Club captain Antonio Valencia is up for contention after missing the last two matches, if the Ecuadorian fails to make the XI, Ashley Young is expected to continue on the right.

Former Juve boy Pogba will be facing his former side for the first time since his departure.

Massimiliano Allegri will be without the services of forward Mario Mandzukic, midfielders Emre Can and Sami Khedira, while Paulo Dybala is expected to be fit.

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in his first match against Manchester United for the first time since the controversial 2013 clash between Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Probable line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Martial, Lukaku, Rashford

Juventus: Szczesny, Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Dybala, Cuadrado, Ronaldo

Form guide

Last 5 official matches

Manchester United: D-W-D-L-L

Juventus: D-W-W-W-W

Head to head

Manchester United: 5 wins

Juventus: 5 wins

Draw: 2

Prediction

Manchester United will have their biggest challenge of the season so far against Champions League favourites Juventus.

The past few matches have seen The Red Devils showing signs of their never say die attitude, but against a strong Italian opponent like Juventus, Manchester United are expected to lose.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Juventus