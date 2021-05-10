Manchester United vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this match.
Leicester City are in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have experienced a disconcerting slump in recent weeks. The Foxes suffered a shocking 4-2 defeat against Newcastle United over the weekend and cannot afford a similar debacle on Tuesday.
Manchester United, on the other hand, have been in exceptional form in the Premier League and are in second place in the league table. The Red Devils eased past Aston Villa in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Manchester United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head
Manchester United have a good record against Leicester City and have won 68 matches out of a total of 132 games played between the two teams. Leicester City have managed only 34 victories against Manchester United and will need to improve their record in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the FA Cup earlier this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Leicester City. Manchester United were well below their best on the day and cannot afford a similar result this week.
Manchester United form guide in the Premier League: W-D-W-W-W
Leicester City form guide in the Premier League: L-D-W-W-L
Manchester United vs Leicester City Team News
Manchester United
Manchester United also have a few fitness concerns in their squad with Phil Jones ruled out of this fixture. Daniel James and Anthony Martial are also injured at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game.
Injured: Phil Jones, Daniel James, Anthony Martial
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Leicester City
Leicester City have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Harvey Barnes, Wes Morgan, and James Justin against Manchester United. Timothy Castagne has recovered from his injury and is available for this match.
Injured: Harvey Barnes, Wes Morgan, James Justin
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Manchester United vs Leicester City Predicted XI
Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood
Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy
Manchester United vs Leicester City Prediction
Manchester United have been exceptional under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and will look to maintain their standing in the league this month. The Red Devils have a hectic schedule this week and might make a few changes to their team.
Leicester City have endured a disappointing month so far and cannot afford another defeat in the Premier League. Both teams can be lethal on their day and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.
Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Leicester City
