Manchester United vs Leicester: Match prediction and more | Premier League 2019/20

James Maddison and Nemanja Matic tussling for possession during a recent fixture between the two sides

Manchester United host Leicester City in an intriguing Saturday lunchtime clash, with plenty at stake for both sides upon their return from contrasting international duties. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba all sustained injuries and the talismanic Frenchman - alongside compatriot Anthony Martial - will not feature on this occasion.

That will prove to be welcome news for an ever-improving Leicester side bolstered by some shrewd summer deals, including brokering permanent deals to secure Youri Tielemans after a successful loan spell and Belgian compatriot Dennis Praet.

Centre-back and captain Wes Morgan (back) is likely to watch on from the sidelines again, with the Jonny Evans-Caglar Soyuncu partnership showing some encouraging signs in its infancy. There will almost certainly be goals in this one - over the last six meetings, Leicester have conceded 14 and haven't beaten the Red Devils in their previous ten outings.

Assessing the two sides and key players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have his hands full selection wise, as he attempts to put a check to the hosts' three-match winless run. The Norwegian prefers to start with a 4-2-3-1 formation, allowing for both width and solidity in midfield with two holding players.

Daniel James' form has been difficult to ignore in recent weeks, with the 21-year-old Welsh winger netting three goals in four appearances for club and country since a debut strike during their memorable 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend.

James has enjoyed a refreshing start to his United tenure in recent weeks

There will likely be opportunities for teenagers Mason Greenwood (17) and Tahith Chong (19), while injuries also present chances to Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata across creative-minded midfield positions, with both eager to cement a regular starting place after irregular minutes.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers has preferred to select a 4-1-4-1 setup where possible. Utilising the 4-4-2 diamond to good effect during their 2-1 win over Sheffield United, he could be tempted to use it again here but also could want to stick to prior comforts away from home against a beatable yet dangerous United side.

Hamza Choudhury's tough-tackling, combined with a Tielemans/Praet/James Maddison creative trio behind the motivated pair of £30m summer signing Ayoze Perez and a potent Jamie Vardy is a tantalising prospect.

Choudhury and Maddison after Leicester's 1-1 away draw against Chelsea last month

England internationals Ben Chilwell and James Maddison are both said to be on United's transfer shortlist and will be watched with increasing scrutiny, while Rodgers' men hope to continue their promising start to the campaign with a positive result to maintain their top-four place.

Prediction

The pair meet with contrasting form and United's injury issues are sure to weaken their chances of securing a comfortable result against a tricky opponent - regardless of their H2H record. Add Leicester's desire to prove their European credentials, they need to be winning games like these.

It's likely to be a hard-fought battle but given Pogba's absence, a draw seems most probable in this one.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Leicester