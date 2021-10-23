Manchester United vs Liverpool - 5 key battles to watch out for in the Northwest derby | Premier League 2021-22

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool will lock horns at Old Trafford on Sunday in the 208th Northwest derby.

The Red Devils will look to end their three-game winless run and return to winning ways in the league. Manager Ole Gunnar Solajkaer is under tremendous pressure following his team's patchy run of form.

A thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday cut him some slack. But a setback against Liverpool will heap the pressure on him.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are flying high this season, sitting in second place with 18 points. They are the only side in the English top-flight yet to lose this campaign. Having beaten the Red Devils 4-2 on their last visit to Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp's men will look to make history, as they won consecutive games there since 2002.

With a host of top stars in both camps, this might just be the biggest Northwest derby in recent times. Ahead of its mouth-watering kick-off, here's a look at the five key battles that could determine the outcome of this game:

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) vs Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

England's two young guns will lock horns on Sunday.

As far as attacking full-backs go, very few can hold a candle to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is widely hailed as the best in the world. A highly creative player blessed with exquisite crossing ability and set-piece expertise, he has racked up assists at a rate that would put most attackers to shame.

However, defending hasn't been his strong point, as he has struggled to cope with pacy wingers. That was evident in Liverpool's victory at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford will look to exploit that weakness, with his explosive pace and directness. He has made a fine return to action from injury, scoring in both appearances thus far.

Alexander-Arnold must be vigilant and track Rashford closely, as the winger will look to continue his scoring run against Liverpool.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) vs Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fabinho (left) could have his hands full against Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

Having started the campaign with a sizzling hat-trick, Bruno Fernandes may have lost steam lately, but he remains key to Manchester United's fortunes.

In the Champions League game against Atalanta, the Portuguese ace showed a devastating creative side of his play. He made nine chances in the game, and also bagged an assist.

Even when he's not scoring, Fernandes brings incredible attacking flair, energy, invention and passing range. That makes the United midfielder virtually unplayable when he's at full pelt.

Considering the same, Fabinho could have a tough ask of keeping Fernandes in check.

The Brazilian has become a key cog in Jurgen Klopp's heavy-metal juggernaut. He has used his positional awareness and proficient tackling to defend against opposition presses and provide strong cover for his back four.

If he's able to keep the United talisman quiet, Liverpool could have the upper hand in midfield and possibly win the game.

