Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2024

Storied Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will lock horns in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United have found themselves trailing their arch-nemesis Liverpool in terms of quality in recent times. They will head into Sunday's encounter with the Merseysiders second-favourite to punch their tickets to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag's men beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the fifth round to set up Sunday's high-profile showdown. Casemiro sealed the deal for his side in the 89th minute to leave the Tricky Trees crestfallen at the end of a cagey contest.

Manchester United made it to the final of the competition last term, eventually falling to Manchester City at Wembley. Despite their inconsistent performances, the Red Devils have racked up a string of largely positive results of late, winning seven of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in free-scoring form right now. They blew Sparta Prague to smithereens in their latest outing in the Europa League, registering a dominant 6-1 win over the side from the Czech Republic.

Jurgen Klopp is winding down his Liverpool stint and could yet sign off on the current campaign on an incredible high as they remain in contention for three major titles.

Liverpool and Manchester City settled for a 1-1 draw in an exhilarating contest last weekend. Klopp's men are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This marks the 15th different campaign in which Manchester United and Liverpool have clashed in the FA Cup. Liverpool have progressed only four times while United have succeeded on 10 occasions.

Manchester United picked up a 2-1 win over Liverpool in their last meeting at Old Trafford.

Liverpool's last FA Cup encounter with the Red Devils ended in a 3-2 defeat in January 2021.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in six of their last nine meetings with Manchester United in all competitions.

This is Manchester United's 48th appearance in the FA Cup quarter-final, the most of any side in the competition's history.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction

Manchester United have home advantage but they've repeatedly come up short against Liverpool, suffering several humiliating losses against them in recent years. Given how easy it is to play through Ten Hag's unit, Liverpool will find plenty of joy going forward on Sunday.

Rasmus Hojlund's return is a major boost for Manchester United but their inability to organize effectively during defensive transitions could cost them dearly here.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Liverpool

Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes