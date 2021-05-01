Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fresh off an emphatic win over AS Roma in the Europa League, Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford in Premier League action on Sunday.

The visitors have failed to taste victory in their last three games across all competitions and will be looking to end this run.

Manchester United continued their Europa League push as they fought back from a goal down to claim a 6-2 win over Roma in their semi-final first-leg clash.

They will now return to the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 13 games, dating back to a 2-1 loss against Sheffield United in January.

However, the Red Devils were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Leeds United in their last league outing.

In contrast, Liverpool have endured a horrid campaign in which they have floundered in their title defense.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were held to a third straight draw last week when Newcastle United's Joseph Willock scored in the 95th minute to secure a 1-1 stalemate.

With 54 points from 33 games, Liverpool are fifth in the league table, four points behind the top four places.

Qualifying for next season’s Champions League remains the goal for Liverpool, who will go trophyless one year after their stellar title-winning campaign.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Manchester United head into this tie as the better side in the history of this fixture, claiming 89 wins in 234 meetings with Liverpool. The Merseyside outfit have picked up 68 wins while it has finished all square on 77 different occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in the FA Cup back in January, when Manchester United came from behind to claim a 3-2 win.

Manchester United Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Liverpool Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-D

Manchester United vs Liverpool Team News

Manchester United

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial and centre-back Phil Jones remain ruled out as they nurse knee injuries. Other than that, the Red Devils have a fully-fit squad heading into this one.

After their colossal performance in the 6-2 win over Roma, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could opt to use a similar lineup this weekend. He may instead choose to rest some players in the Europa League second leg on Thursday. However, it is likely that Dean Henderson will return in goal in place of David De Gea.

Injured: Anthony Martial, Phil Jones

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Liverpool have endured an injury-plagued season and will still be without numerous key players. Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi remain sidelined through injury.

Centre-back Nat Phillips has missed Liverpool’s last two games with a minor hamstring problem and is a doubt for Sunday’s encounter.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi

Doubtful: Nathaniel Phillips

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction

Manchester United have put up solid outings against the top six sides in the league this season.

We are backing them to build on their recent results and steal a narrow win as they take on an injury-hit Liverpool side.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool