Manchester United vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2023

Manchester United are back in action with another friendly match this week as they continue their pre-season preparations with an intriguing encounter against Lyon at the Murrayfield Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Lyon Preview

Lyon finished in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The French side edged De Treffers to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have shown marked improvement over the past year. The Red Devils eased past Leeds United by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive record against Lyon and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other two matches ending in draws.

Lyon scored a total of 65 goals from their 38 matches in Ligue 1 last season - the joint-highest such tally alongside Montpellier among the teams that did not finish in the top six in the competition.

Manchester United ended their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on a particularly positive note, winning their last four league games and scoring nine goals in the process.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the UEFA Champions League in 2008 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Manchester United, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winning goal.

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette scored 27 goals in the 2022-23 edition of Ligue 1 - only PSG's Kylian Mbappe was more prolific over the course of the competition.

Manchester United vs Lyon Prediction

Manchester United have been a force to be reckoned with under Erik ten Hag and will look to make the most of their pre-season tour. The Red Devils have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on proving their mettle this week.

Lyon can pack a punch on their day and will need to work hard to improve their record against the Premier League giants. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Lyon

Manchester United vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jadon Sancho to score - Yes