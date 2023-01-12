Manchester United vs Manchester City: 3 key battles to look out for | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in what could be termed as this weekend's Premier League game of the weekend. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday (January 14) at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been brilliant since after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break and have won their last six games across all competitions. Furthermore, they currently occupy the fourth position in the Premier League standings, registering 35 points from 17 league games.

However, the Cityzens have been outstanding as well and have lost only one of their last six games across all competitions. Furthermore, they currently occupy the second position in the Premier League standings registering 39 points from 17 games.

On that note, this article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

#3 Christian Eriksen vs Rodri

Manchester United v Everton: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Eriksen has been in decent form in recent weeks and his creativity has been fruitful for Manchester United in attack.

The Danish international has netted one goal and has registered six assists in the league so far. Similarly, he's the player with the second-highest number of assists registered in the Premier League this season.

Eriksen’s vision and ability to deliver a decent pass to his teammates in the final third of the pitch is outstanding. Monitoring his movement in midfield is a difficult task and Rodri will have his work cut out. However, Rodri is sharp and his ability to break an attack is impressive. It will be interesting to see if he can silence Eriksen in this encounter.

#2 Erling Haaland vs Raphael Varane

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2022-23

The Norwegian is arguably the most dangerous finisher in the Premier League this season and his attacking threat is immense.

Haaland has netted 21 goals and has registered three assists in 16 league games so far. Furthermore, he's the league's current top-scorer.

The Norwegian's finishing ability is second to none and his ability to properly position himself in the opposition’s defense is immense. Monitoring Haaland's movement in and around the penalty box is a tough task and Varane will have to be defensively alert if he intends to silence him in this encounter.

However, Varane is highly experienced and his defensive intuition is immense. It will be fascinating to see if his experience will help him in stopping the Manchester City forward from scoring.

#1 Marcus Rashford vs Manuel Akanji

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - 2022-23

The Englishman is arguably one of the fastest attackers in the Premier League and his attacking intuition is remarkable.

The 25-year-old has been clinical and has netted seven goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season.

Rashford is tricky and fast with the ball. Furthermore, he can outrun defenders with ease and single-handedly destroy defenses. Monitoring his movement in attack is difficult and Akanji will have his work cut out.

However, Akanji's defensive awareness is outstanding and his ball-winning ability is immense. It will be interesting to see if he can keep Rashford under his tabs in this encounter.

