Manchester United vs Manchester City: 3 key battles to look out for | Premier League 2023-24

The Manchester derby is set as Manchester United will take on their city rivals Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend. The game is slated to be played at Old Trafford on Sunday (October 29).

The Citizens have secured 21 points from nine league games, and they are ranked second in the standings. The Red Devils, meanwhile, have only picked up 15 points from nine league games, and they are eighth in the table.

Thus, this listicle will take a look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this Manchester derby.

#3 Julian Alvarez vs Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

There are very few players in the league presently that have outperformed Julian Alvarez, as he has been able to put his intelligence and finishing capability to good use.

The Argentine has been the game changer in attack as he has registered seven goal contributions in nine league games.

Monitoring his movements in attack could be a problematic task to take on, as his intuition with the ball is scrumptious. Hence, Sofyan Amrabat will have his work cut out.

Nevertheless, Amrabat is a midfielder with a decent defensive capacity as his proficiency to seal the leakages in midfield is exceptional as well. If Amrabat could keep Alvarez under wraps, Manchester City's creativity will definitely reduce.

#2 Rasmus Hojlund vs Ruben Dias

Rasmus Hojlund is set to face Manchester City

Despite the fact that he's yet to open his scoring account in the league for Manchester United, Rasmus Hojlund is a dangerous player in the final third that the Citizens would have to keep an eye on.

Hojlund is an excellent finisher and his positioning in the final third is outstanding as well. Similarly, monitoring his movements in attack is tough as he is energetic and tricky with the ball.

Hence, even though Ruben Dias is an experienced center back, he will have to be cautious and active if he intends to silence Hojlund in this encounter.

#1 Erling Haaland vs Harry Maguire

BSC Young Boys v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

One player that the Red Devils defense should try to keep under their radar if they intend to secure a victory in this clash is Erling Haaland.

Haaland has proven to be an ice-cold finisher, as he has been on the scoresheet nine times in nine league games this season.

Also, monitoring of his movements in attack is difficult as he is very proficient in losing his markers, making him very difficult to curtail.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire is currently in his form and has been among the standout performers for his team in recent games. However, he will have to be at his best if he intends to silence the Norwegian in this clash.