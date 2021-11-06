Manchester United vs Manchester City - 4 key battles | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United will play Manchester City in the 186th edition of the Manchester derby on Saturday.

United and City are separated by three points in the Premier League table. A win for The Red Devils at home will move them level with the holders. United are fresh off a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur last week. Meanwhile, City slumped to a shock 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace in their last league outing.

Will momentum trump form? The 'Ole out!' chants were on in full tilt only ten days ago after United were thumped 5-0 at home by Liverpool. However, the Manchester derby has been one of the biggest games, especially in English football, in recent times.

Considering the history of the Manchester Derby and the two teams' star-studded rosters, an exciting game could ensue on Saturday. On that note, here are four key battles that could determine the outcome of the game:

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) vs Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a tear this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest big-game players of all time. So his duel with his compatriot Ruben Dias could well determine the outcome of the Manchester Derby on Saturday.

Ruben Dias has been the spine of the Manchester City defence along with Aymeric Laporte, helping the team keep five clean sheets this season. However, defensively City have not been on top of their game in the last few outings.

They have conceded in three of their last four league games. While Dias leads his team in blocks and clearances per game, he is lagging in terms of interceptions. That could hurt him against his Portuguese teammate Ronaldo on Saturday.

Ronaldo is yet to set the Premier League on fire since his return, but is still almost single-handedly carrying his team and manager across competitions. This high-intensity, high-stakes game is exactly where he could sizzle and shine the most.

Ronaldo has had four goals and an assist in the Premier League this season. His returns can be termed underwhelming, considering the staggering numbers he tends to put up.

He broke his four-game scoreless run in the league by scoring against Tottenham Hotspur last week. He is coming off a brace in United's Champions League draw at Atalanta in mid-week, so his form is as red-hot as they come. That essentially means Dias could have his job cut out to keep his national team captain quiet on the night.

#3 Jack Grealish (Manchester City) vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Jack Grealish moved to Manchester City this summer.

Jack Grealish has not been able to replicate his Aston Villa form from last season since arriving at Manchester City this summer. However, he has excelled in other aspects of his game.

Grealish has drawn the most fouls from his opponents (2.4 per game). He has also contributed the most key passes (2.9 per game) ,and completed the third-most dribbles (1.8 per game). If only he had had a striker he could have given the ball to.

Manchester United's defence, meanwhile, has been very porous. Over ten league games this season, they have only kept two clean sheets. One came against Spurs last week, while their other one was in their third league game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has played every minute of every league game so far, making the right-back position his own. He is leading the team in interceptions (1.4 per game) and is second in tackles (2 per game).

If Solsksjaer uses the same formation he employed last week, United should field a back three. That would help them employ one more defensive player to share Wan-Bissaka's workload.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav