Manchester United vs Manchester City: 4 Players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in what is widely referred to as the Manchester Derby on Saturday (January 14) at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a decent 2022-23 campaign in the league. They have registered 35 points from 17 league games and they currently occupy the fourth position in the Premier League standings.

On the other hand, the Cityzens have been firing on all cylinders, having registered 39 points from 17 league games. They currently occupy the second position in the league standings -- four points ahead of their city rivals.

With both outfits loaded with talent, this fixture promises to be fierce and interesting to watch.

This article will thus look at four players to watch out for in this encounter.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The 22-year-old has been decent in attack for Manchester City this season and his attacking contributions have been immense.

Foden has netted seven goals and has registered three assists in 17 league appearances this season. Similarly, he netted a hat-trick in Manchester City's 6-3 win over Manchester United earlier in the campaign.

His vision in front of goal is outstanding and he's one of Manchester City's attackers that the Red Devils should definitely keep an eye on in this encounter.

#3 David De Gea (Manchester United)

The Spaniard has arguably been one of the most in-form goalkeepers in the Premier League in recent months.

De Gea has kept eight clean sheets in 17 league games this season. Similarly, he's the goalkeeper with the second-joint-highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season.

Eight clean sheets means he's 2nd in the table.

The 32-year-old has not conceded a goal in his last three league games. It will be interesting to see if he can stop Pep Guardiola's men from finding the back of the net in this encounter.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The Norwegian is arguably the most clinical finisher in the Premier League this season and his presence in attack has been fruitful for Manchester City.

Haaland has netted 21 goals and has registered three assists in 16 Premier League games this season. Similarly, he's the league's current top scorer.

Erling Haaland's goalscoring record this season is a joke

It will be tough to stop him from finding the back of the net and it will also be interesting to see if the Red Devils' backline succeeds in the same.

The Englishman is arguably one of the most in-form attackers in the league this season under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford has netted seven goals and has registered three assists in 17 Premier League appearances this season. He has also netted a goal in his last eight home games across all competitions.

Marcus Rashford has now scored in 8 consecutive home games for Manchester United, becoming the first player to do so since Wayne Rooney in March 2010

He remains a key player for the Red Devils going into this encounter and limiting him will be essential to a United victory.

