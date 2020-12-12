Manchester United vs Manchester City - 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

After two contrasting results in the Champions League on Matchday 6, Manchester United and Manchester City face each other in the season's first Manchester Derby on Saturday. Manchester City beat Marseille 3-0 to clinch top spot in their group, while Manchester United lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig and crashed out of the Champions League.

Only one point separates the two Manchester clubs in the Premier League, as Manchester City currently sit in eighth, one spot behind Manchester United. Guardiola's side haven't conceded a goal in their last five games in all competitions, while United have won their last four outings in the Premier League.

Manchester United slightly have the edge in the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Red Devils have won three of the last five meetings between the two sides and did the double over their neighbors last season. City, however, have hit a strong run of form of late and will want to do away with their rivals on Saturday.

Manchester City will be without young defender Eric Garcia, as the Spaniard picked up a leg injury which rules him out till the end of the month. However, the Cityzens will be buoyed by the return of star striker Sergio Aguero. The Argentine hitman came off the bench against Marseille to score City's second goal and will be looking to get involved against United as well.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sweating over the fitness of attacking duo Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, as neither attacker featured in United's 3-2 defeat to Leipzig in midweek. Solskjaer may have to rely on Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to lead from the front against Manchester City.

On that note, here are 5 players to watch out for as Manchester United take on Manchester City in the derby.

#5 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mahrez will wreak havoc down the left-wing

Riyad Mahrez has been one of Manchester City's best players this season. The winger is City's top scorer this season and has four goals and an assist in eight starts in the league and has been causing problems for defenses all season.

The tricky winger has the ability to beat a man with his pace and dribbling abilities and his match-up against United fullback Alex Telles will be very interesting to watch. The former Leicester man will start on the right-wing for Pep Guardiola's side and will be one of City's main attacking threats on the night.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford might start at striker with Cavani a doubt for the game

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has hit a good vein of form recently, with three goals in his last five games. The Englishman has notched up nine goals and four assists in 15 games this season and may be leading the line for United against Manchester City.

Rashford has the ability to drift wide or play centrally and will use his blistering pace to trouble the City defense. He started up-front for United against Leipzig in midweek and could be deployed in a similar position against City. Expect the Englishman to put away the chances he gets on the night.