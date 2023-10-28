Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

The Premier League features another massive clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Young Boys by a comfortable 3-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in eight place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Red Devils edged FC Copenhagen to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 78 out of the 190 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester United's 59 victories.

Manchester United pulled off a comeback to secure a 2-1 victory in this fixture last season and will be looking to win consecutive home games against Manchester City in the Premier League for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Manchester City have secured seven of their eight away victories against Manchester United in their last 12 such games in the Premier League and have the best record in this regard of any team in the competition.

Since the start of the 2011-12 season, Manchester City have won 11 of their 24 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League - more than any other team during this period.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season but have shown flashes of their ability over the past week. Erling Haaland has not been at his lethal best this season and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Manchester United have improved in recent weeks but have several issues to address ahead of this game. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City

Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes