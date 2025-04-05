Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The Premier League features another edition of the Manchester Derby this weekend as Manchester City take on local rivals Manchester United in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview
Manchester United are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive over the past year. The away side eased past Leicester City by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Manchester United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester United have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 80 out of the 195 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 61 victories.
- Manchester United won the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium by a 2-1 margin in December last year and are looking to complete a Premier League double over Manchester City for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
- Manchester City have won nine matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League - more than any other team has managed to achieve in the competition.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last three matches against Manchester City in all competitions - their longest such run since 2011.
- Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight matches at home in the Premier League.
Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction
Manchester City have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to work hard to remain in the top-four race. Omar Marmoush has been impressive for his side so far and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
Manchester United have struggled this season and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes