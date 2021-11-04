Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November

Bitter rivals Manchester United and Manchester City will lock horns at Old Trafford on Saturday.

A penchant for the dramatic has helped keep the meltdowns at arm's length for now for Manchester United. But they will surely be catapulted back into the frame if they suffer a loss against rivals Manchester City this weekend.

A performance similar to the one they turned in against Liverpool could see the Manchester United board pulling the plug on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as manager. But nothing is set in stone and that's the overarching theme about Manchester United. They are abysmal one day and irresistible in the next.

Yet another stoppage-time rescue act from Cristiano Ronaldo and co. helped keep the Red Devils' Champions League campaign on track. It came quite close to going off the rails as they went behind twice but the game ultimately finished 2-2.

The biggest blow for United heading into the derby is Raphael Varane's hamstring injury which will sideline him for a month. Eric Bailly had a great outing against Atalanta but we are well aware of how his theatrics could morph into tragedy in the blink of an eye. He seems to be their best bet though as Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been awful in defence.

As for Manchester City, a 4-1 win over Club Brugge was a reaffirmation of their attacking quality. The Cityzens needed that win afterae 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had Pep Guardiola's number in recent battles and Pep will be desperate to win here.

It's a classic six-pointer, with City currently ahead of United by just three points, and the derby promises to be the most exciting encounter in the Premier League this weekend.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with Manchester City. They have won three and drawn one.

Manchester City have seven wins against Manchester United at Old Trafford. That's the combined most for any side at the Red Devils' homeground.

Manchester United have been poor at home this year, losing seven games already. They have not lost more than seven games at home in a single calendar year in 22 years.

Manchester United haven't kept a clean sheet in 13 home games.

Manchester United have conceded 13 goals in the last five games. They have only scored 10 in that time.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City @ManCity PEP 💬 Every game my focus is the next one and I never think about the second one. I know the game against United is the most important thing, we are going to create a good environment but you cannot imagine how important today was. PEP 💬 Every game my focus is the next one and I never think about the second one. I know the game against United is the most important thing, we are going to create a good environment but you cannot imagine how important today was. https://t.co/QFPuUnvetT

Even though Manchester United have a very good record against Manchester City in recent seasons, they are not the favourites here. United's defence continue to look extremely vulnerable and City have attackers more than capable of tearing them apart.

You can't write Manchester United off, but it is going to be a very tough 90 minutes for Solskjaer's men against a City side desperate for a win.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City

Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have more than 2.5 goals - YES

Tip 3: Manchester City to be leading at half-time - YES

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime - YES

