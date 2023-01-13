Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14th 2023

Manchester United will entertain arch-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in the 189th edition of the Manchester Derby on Saturday.

The hosts are on a four-game winning streak in the Premier League which has seen them climb to fourth place in the league table. In their previous outing, they overcame Bournemouth 3-0 at home thanks to goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last three league outings and returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Chelsea last Friday.

The two teams endured contrasting fortunes in the EFL Cup as the hosts recorded a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic and City fell to a shock 2-0 defeat to Southampton as they made an early exit from the competition.

This will be a crucial game in the title race and the top four race, thus both teams will be looking to put on a solid display.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 188 times in all competitions since their first-ever meeting in a non-competitive game in 1881. The hosts have historically been the better side in these games and enjoy a 77-58 lead in wins, while as many as 53 matches have ended in draws.

City have won their last three meetings against the hosts and recorded an impressive 6-3 win in the reverse fixture in October.

Man City are undefeated in 27 of their last 29 Premier League matches.

Man City have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six away matches against Man Utd across all competitions.

The hosts are on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets in that period.

City have the best attacking record in the Premier League this season, scoring 45 goals in 17 goals while the hosts have scored 27 goals in 17 games.

Manchester United have been in tremendous home form this season, scoring three goals in their last four home games and keeping clean sheets in nine of their last 11 games.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction

The Red Devils have kept clean sheets in their last five Premier League games at home but have conceded 12 goals in their last three meetings against the visitors. They have suffered just one defeat in all competitions since October and are likely to produce a strong display.

The Citizens fell to a shock 2-0 defeat against the Saints in the EFL Cup and will be gunning to bounce back to winning ways. They have dominated proceedings against the hosts recently and have picked up four wins in their last five meetings.

While the hosts head into this game in better form, City have been able to produce strong performances in the derby. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Manchester City

Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Erling Haaland to score anytime - Yes

