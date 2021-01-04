Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2020-21

Manchester United will play host to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the semi-final of the League Cup.

Manchester United come into this game following a 2-1 win over Dean Smith's Aston Villa on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Goals from French striker Anthony Martial and star midfielder Bruno Fernandes ensured a crucial victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United. Burkina Faso international and former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore scored the consolation goal for Aston Villa.

Manchester City, on the other hand, thrashed Chelsea 3-1 on Sunday at Stamford Bridge to heap more pressure on Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

Goals from German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, youngster Phil Foden and Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne sealed the Premier League victory for Manchester City.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a late goal in the second half for Chelsea.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In 37 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold a slight advantage. The Red Devils have won 18 games, lost 15 and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other a few weeks ago in the English Premier League at Old Trafford, with the game ending 0-0.

A tight match saw both sides place emphasis on defensive stability rather than attacking verve.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-W-W

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-W-W-W

Manchester United vs Manchester City Team News

Manchester United

Manchester United have some injuries to deal with in the defence. Centre-back Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo are both out, while there are doubts over the availability of Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Veteran Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is serving a ban and is not available.

Injured: Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Edinson Cavani

Manchester City

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be unable to call upon a handful of players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, right-back Kyle Walker, striker Gabriel Jesus, Spanish winger Ferran Torres, and young centre-back Eric Garcia are all recovering in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, centre-back Aymeric Laporte and defender Nathan Ake missed the Chelsea match and may not be fit in time for Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Ederson Moraes, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia

Manchester United vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester United are involved in the title race, with the Red Devils only behind league leaders Liverpool on goal difference. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have looked sturdy in recent weeks. Rugged and determined performances against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa have shown a different side to Solskjaer's Manchester United.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are slowly creeping up the table. They are four points behind Liverpool and Manchester United but have a game in hand. Their win over Chelsea showed signs of Guardiola's trademark dominance of the game.

This game can go either way, as the Manchester derby brings together two sides in prime form. Manchester United have done well against big sides in the Premier League, and we expect a narrow victory for the Reds at home.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City

