Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview: Premier League Match Preview, where to watch and more

The stage is set for one of the most intriguing Manchester derbies of all time with Manchester City and Manchester United fighting for different objectives but with a single aim of defeating the other.

The hosts, Manchester United, ended a miserable week after going out of the Champions League to Barcelona, followed by a 4-0 mauling at Goodison Park by Everton. However, the Red Devils were not very badly affected as fellow top 4 hopefuls, barring Chelsea, also succumbed to losses.

The Manchester United fans, on the other hand, face one of their greatest ever dilemmas as victory in the derby could help Liverpool in their bid to win their maiden Premier League title, while a loss could see the Red Devils' chances of finishing in the top 4 take a hit.

On the other hand, Manchester City can finally play their game in hand after a topsy-turvy last couple of weeks which saw Liverpool and City taking turns in occupying the top spot in the Premier League table. With the dreams of winning the quadruple now dashed, following their Champions League elimination at the hands of Tottenham, Pep Guardiola and his men can finally focus their attention on the league title as they are aware that anything less than a victory would hand the advantage back to Liverpool.

Kickoff Information

Date: 24th April 2019

Time: 20:00 (local), 00:30 (IST), on the 25th of April, 2019

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Manchester United: L-L-W-L-L

Manchester City: W-W-W-L-W

Head to Head

Manchester United: 74 wins

Draw: 52 draws

Key Players

Manchester United

Paul Pogba

The Frenchman is having one of his best ever season in terms of goal scored, but he has failed to perform well in several big matches.

However, the World Cup winner seems to finally take up the role of leading Manchester United back to prosperity after his recent interview with the side's media division that saw him criticizing all the players, including himself for the poor displays.

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

One of Manchester United's long term adviseries, Sergio Aguero has long history of scoring against the big teams in England. His love affair with city rivals Manchester United is well known, and the Argentine will look to add another goal to his list which will help him in his quest for the Golden Boot.