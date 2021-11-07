Manchester United vs Manchester City - Top 5 scorers of the Manchester derby | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, in the 186th Manchester derby.

In the process, The Red Devils saw their four-game unbeaten league run against their city rivals come to an end. It was Manchester United's longest-such run since going eight derbies without a loss between 2008 and 2011.

Manchester City were the superior team on the night, having found their swagger back with a thumping victory in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With the win, City are now six points clear of United. On that note, here's a look at the five all-time top scorers in the history of the Manchester derby:

#5 Sir Bobby Charlton (Manchester United) - 9 goals

Sir Bobby Charlton is an all-time United legend.

With a Manchester United career spanning 17 years, 758 games and nearly 250 goals, Sir Bobby Charlton needs no introduction. He's an all-time club legend and widely regarded as one the greatest midfielders of all time.

One of his favourite opponents during his playing days was City. They weren't a big side like they were today, but they did put up tough competition in the late 1960s and early 70s.

Charlton played in several derbies during his near two-decade tenure in the red half of Manchester, scoring nine goals.

#4 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - 9 goals

The irrepressible Argentine was a nightmare for Manchester United.

From one Premier League legend to another. Sergio Aguero etched his name in English top-flight folklore during a decade-long glorious tenure with City, becoming their all-time top-scorer with 260 goals in 390 games across competitions.

He was often the star attraction of the Manchester derby, taking United to the cleaners with his imperious goalscoring abilities. He ranks ahead of Charlton on this list, as he scored as many goals in the derby but in fewer games.

B/R Football @brfootball



(via

Sergio Aguero struck for Man City nine times in the Manchester derby (fourth-most all time). Here he scored the game’s only goal in 2014 🎯(via @ManCity Sergio Aguero struck for Man City nine times in the Manchester derby (fourth-most all time). Here he scored the game’s only goal in 2014 🎯 (via @ManCity) https://t.co/81mWOX76fh

The Argentine ace opened his account in the famous rivalry in City's memorable 6-1 drubbing of the Red Devils at Old Trafford in 2011. Aguero never looked back after that, scoring eight more in 15 subsequent games.

Edited by Bhargav