Manchester United vs Newcastle United (3-2) : Five key takeaways

Jose Mourinho and the entire Manchester United squad needed to wait until 90th minute to affirm their comeback into the game against a resilient Newcastle United in their premier league match inside the Old Trafford.

With his job on the line and the form of his squad, Mourinho's tactical changes saw him live another day with the red devils and brought back the faith of the fans. Despite the win, there's still something that needs polishing in order for them to make it back to the top four and make a contest among the title favorites.

With 2-0 down in the first ten minutes of the match, the Red devils scripted a miraculous comeback as Juan Mata, Anthony Martial scored in the second half and finally Alexis Sanchez winning it at 90th minute for his under-fire manager.

Here are the things we saw in that match that could prove some sense into this quite unpredictable premier league season.

#1 Attacking freedom should be Mou's focus

Jose Mourinho

The red devils finished the match with five attackers on the pitch and it proved to be the difference for this match. Mourinho's ability to defend is brilliant but his ability to stretch out his squad and even putting in five attackers on the pitch shows the flexibility of Mourinho in his managerial style.

With this tactical shift, the match saw three of his five attackers made their way into the scoresheet as Juan Mata, Martial, and a rejuvenated Alexis Sanchez scored the vital goals in this match to complete the comeback from being down two-nil in the first half.

Not only it was a result of a gamble from the gaffer but also, it was a combined effort amongst the team to notch the win. Without their hard work and perseverance in this match, they might've seen a different ending.

