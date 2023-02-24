Manchester United will take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (February 26).

The Red Devils have been brilliant across multiple competitions this season. Erik ten Hag's men go into this encounter with a nine-game unbeaten streak.

The Magpies have been quite impressive as well and they go into this encounter with four wins from their last nine games across all competitions.

The importance of a victory in this clash for both teams can't be understated as it would guarantee their first silverware of the 2022-23 season.

Hence, this article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this final.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United: 3 key battles

#3 Bruno Fernandes vs Sean Longstaff

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Arguably one of the best midfielders in the world, Bruno Fernandes' presence has been immense for Manchester United's attack.

The Portuguese international has netted two goals and registered one assist in four Carabao Cup appearances this season. But what makes him a key player for the Red Devils in this encounter is his vision and ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates in the final third.

Monitoring his movements in attack is a tough task and Sean Longstaff will have his work cut out. However, Longstaff has been remarkable in midfield this season and his presence has been significant for Newcastle in this competition. The Englishman has netted two goals in six Carabao Cup appearances so far. But keeping Fernandes under wraps remains his primary task in this encounter.

#2 Joelinton vs Casemiro

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

When you talk about strong and robust midfielders, one of the names that comes to mind is Joelinton. The Brazilian has been decent in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and his presence in midfield has been pivotal for Eddie Howe's side. He has scored two goals and registered one assist in six Carabao Cup appearances this season.

Stopping him in attack is a tough task as he's very fast and energetic with the ball at his feet. Casemiro will definitely have to keep him under close watch if he intends to come out on top in what could be termed the battle of the midfield.

But when you talk about a perfect match for Joelinton, Casemiro clearly fits into that category. The former Real Madrid midfielder is defensively robust and his ability to stabilize the midfield is immense as well. Hence, it remains to be seen if Casemiro will silence Joelinton and Co in this clash.

#1 Marcus Rashford vs Fabian Schär

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

When you talk about in-form attackers currently across Europe, one of the names that comes to mind is Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman has been clinical in attack and his contributions have proven to be pivotal for Manchester United this season. Rashford has netted five goals and registered two assists in five Carabao Cup appearances this season.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop Only Marcus Rashford (17) has scored more goals for Manchester United at Old Trafford this season than Fred (5). #MUFC Only Marcus Rashford (17) has scored more goals for Manchester United at Old Trafford this season than Fred (5). #MUFC https://t.co/g7Bbn8tEjt

Given his impressive run of form, Rashford is most likely to lead the line in attack for Manchester United in this encounter, and this implies that Fabian Schär will have his work cut out.

However, Schär’s defensive intuition and ball-winning prowess has been immense this season, and he will have to keep Rashford under close watch if he intends to frustrate Manchester United’s attack in this final.

Poll : 0 votes