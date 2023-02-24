Manchester United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2023

Newcastle United will be looking to end their extremely long trophy drought when they lock horns with Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup and the Europa League title in the 2016-17 season under Jose Mourinho. They've since been navigating a trophy drought themselves and their resurgence under Erik ten Hag deserves to be topped off with a triumphant domestic cup campaign.

Manchester United will head into Wembley on Sunday on the back of a spectacular comeback win against Barcelona on Thursday night. After trailing at half-time, the Red Devils turned in a high-intensity performance in the second to win the game 2-1 and the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

The Red Devils thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals to book their place in the final of the League Cup. Winning silvervare on Sunday at Wembley will further elevate Erik ten Hag's reputation and it could be just what the doctor ordered as far as the Old Trafford faithful are concerned as well.

Newcastle United are perhaps even more desperate for silverware. The nouveau riche Tyneside outfit has burgeoned into one of the best teams in England under Eddie Howe this season. They are looking for their first ever League Cup triumph but will have to defy the odds to beat Manchester United on Sunday.

They have failed to win their last four Premier League games, even suffering a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in their latest outing. Nick Pope picked up a red card in that game and will be suspended for the final, which is a massive blow for the Magpies.

But they still have enough quality in their ranks to cause problems for Manchester United. There is plenty to look forward to on Sunday and it is all set to be a thrilling contest between two sides that are hungry for trophies.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have kept clean sheets in their last four Carabao Cup games and scored at least two goals in all of them.

Manchester United have scored at least two goals in each of their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Newcastle United have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, shipping in just 15 goals in 23 matches. That's eight goals fewer than Arsenal who have the second-best defensive record in the Premier League this term.

Newcastle United last four Carabao Cup opponents were Premier League sides and they won against them with a combined scoreline of 6-1.

Newcastle United have managed to beat Manchester United just once in their last nine meetings.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United FC @NUFC "We've shown we can compete with the best and we've earned the right to be here." "We've shown we can compete with the best and we've earned the right to be here." 👊 https://t.co/cUxd3NAysE

Manchester United will score goals and Newcastle United won't have Nick Pope to rely on this Sunday. The Magpies are also navigating a rough patch while the Manchester United players will have a spring in their steps after beating Barcelona at Old Trafford in midweek.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred and Raphael Varane are all in great form. But fatigue will be a factor for them after playing a high-octane contest against Barca on Thursday. The Magpies, on the other hand, are better rested and Bruno Guimaraes' return is a great boost for them.

It will be a tight contest but the Red Devils are likely to come away with the silverware.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

