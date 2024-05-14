Manchester United vs Newcastle United Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Premier League 2023-24

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Newcastle United take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Newcastle United are in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The Magpies were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have not been at their best over the past year. The Red Devils suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Manchester United have an excellent historical record against Newcastle United and have won 91 out of the 178 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 46 victories.

Manchester United form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Newcastle United form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Team News

Manchester United

Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Victor Lindelof are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Unavailable: None

Newcastle United

Callum Wilson has made progress with his recovery but might not be back in time for this game. Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Lewis Miley, and Joe Willock are injured and will not feature in this match.

Injured: Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman

Doubtful: Callum Wilson

Unavailable: Sandro Tonali

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Manchester United have flattered to deceive this season and have conceded five goals in their last two games. The Red Devils have struggled defensively and will need to put up a robust front in this fixture.

Newcastle United have been a resurgent force over the past month but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Newcastle United