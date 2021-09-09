Manchester United vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22 

Manchester United are set to play Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. A late second-half goal from talented young forward Mason Greenwood ensured victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton in their most recent league game. Second-half goals from striker Callum Wilson and French winger Allan Saint-Maximin for Newcastle United was cancelled out by goals from Norwegian forward Mohamed Elyounoussi and England international James Ward-Prowse for Southampton.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost four and drawn six.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for his first full day of Manchester United training 😎 pic.twitter.com/RmPg1pg7I9 — Goal (@goal) September 8, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Manchester United beating Newcastle United 3-1. Goals from star forward Marcus Rashford, winger Daniel James and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes sealed the deal for their club. Former Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin scored the sole goal for Newcastle United.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-L

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Team News

Manchester United

Manchester United could be without a few players. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unable to call upon the services of attacker Marcus Rashford. There are doubts over the availability goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Scotland international Scott McTominay, Brazilian left-back Alex Telles and forward Jadon Sancho. Brazilian midfielder Fred is suspended for this game as of now.

Injured: Marcus Rashford

Doubtful: Dean Henderson, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho

Suspended: Fred

Newcastle United

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will be without Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, goalkeeper Karl Darlow and Scottish winger Ryan Fraser. There are doubts over the availability of star striker Callum Wilson, midfielder Isaac Hayden and left-back Paul Dummett. Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron is suspended as of now.

Injured: Jonjo Shelvey, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Ryan Fraser

Doubtful: Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett

Suspended: Miguel Almiron

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo

Newcastle United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman, Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick, Matt Ritchie, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Manchester United have enjoyed an excellent transfer window. Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho have been joined by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international is expected to make the first appearances of his second spell with Manchester United against Steve Bruce's side.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, continue to stumble in the league. They spent their entire transfer budget to sign midfielder Joe Wilock from Arsenal. This questionable strategy has left a lot of areas in the squad which could have been improved.

Manchester United will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Newcastle United

