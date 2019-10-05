Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Red Devils' predicted XI, injury news, suspensions and more | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United could only manage a draw last time out against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Newcastle United on Sunday. Solskjaer's men have endured a tough start to this Premier League campaign- winning just two out of their seven games this season in the league. Despite a solid display against the Gunners on Monday night, the Red Devils failed to bag all three points.

United have struggled on the road ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reigns permanently at Old Trafford and haven't won an away game since their incredible win at the Parc des Princes over Paris Saint-Germain back in March.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have been massively struggling this season and have won just one of their seven games in the Premier League. They are currently 19th on the table and are about to face Manchester United and Chelsea in their next two games. Steve Bruce's men will be hoping to bounce back from their 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Leicester City last weekend.

Team News:

Manchester United will be missing the presence of midfielder Paul Pogba.

Manchester United will be without their talismanic midfielder Paul Pogba, who has aggravated his ankle injury in the game against Arsenal and is expected to return after the international break. Jesse Lingard tweaked his hamstring during the UEFA Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar and won't be available for selection against Newcastle United. Anthony Martial is also expected to miss the game.

However, Luke Shaw has been training for a week now after recovering from his hamstring injury and could be thrown into the starting XI against Newcastle United. Both Diogo Dalot and Angel Gomes, who missed the game against Arsenal, will be available for selection after playing full 90 minutes against AZ Alkmaar during the midweek. Right Back Aaron Wan Bissaka, who missed the Arsenal game through illness, should play against Newcastle United.

Injuries: Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Timothe Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones

Doubts: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1):

Axel Tuanzebe gave a good account of himself against Arsenal.

After a solid performance against Arsenal, Axel Tuanzebe could be paired alongside Harry Maguire at centre-back against Newcastle United. Aaron Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw are also expected to play after recovering from their respective injuries. Juan Mata will replace the injured Jesse Lingard in midfield.

Predicted XI(4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford.