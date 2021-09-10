Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United are set to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back into their ranks this weekend as they take on Newcastle United in a Premier League fixture on Saturday. The Red Devils have been impressive this season and hold a discernible upper hand going into this match.

Newcastle United have struggled this season and are in 17th place in the Premier League table at the moment. The Magpies have lost two of their three matches so far and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have shown plenty of heart under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are in third place in the league standings. With Cristiano Ronaldo now at the club, Solskjaer's charges will be able to mount a legitimate title challenge this season.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Team News

Manchester United have a few absentees

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is injured at the moment and will be unable to accompany the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes against Newcastle United. Fred is serving a ban at the moment and will also be unavailable for selection.

Scott McTominay, Alex Telles, and Jadon Sancho are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will feature at some point against the Magpies this weekend.

Injured: Marcus Rashford

Doubtful: Scott McTominay, Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho, Phil Jones

Suspended: Fred

Newcastle United have a depleted squad

Newcastle United

Ryan Fraser is the latest addition to a long list of injuries for Newcastle United with Martin Dubravka, Jonjo Shelvey, and Callum Wilson already ruled out of this fixture. Miguel Almiron's availability remains unclear at the moment with FIFA's ban a factor going into this game.

Karl Darlow has recovered from COVID-19 and might be able to feature in this game. Isaac Hayden has also made progress with his recovery but might not be able to play a part in this match.

Injured: Ryan Fraser, Martin Dubravka, Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson

Doubtful: Miguel Almiron, Karl Darlow, Isaac Hayden, Paul Dummett

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Manchester United and Newcastle United kick off?

India: 11th September 2021, at 7:30 PM

USA: 11th September 2021, at 10 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9 AM (Central Standard Time), 7 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 11th September 2021, at 3 PM

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United on TV?

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

USA: USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

UK: Unavailable due to National Blackout. Catch live updates on BBC and Sky Sports

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Newcastle United?

India: Disney+ Hotstar

USA: fuboTV, NBC Sports

UK: Not Available

