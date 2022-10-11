Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2022

Manchester United are set to play Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Frank Lampard's Everton in the English Premier League. First-half goals from Brazilian winger Antony and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the deal for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi scored the consolation goal for Everton.

Omonia Nicosia, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Cedomir Janevski's AEL Limassol 1-0 in the Cypriot First Division. A first-half goal from French attacker Jared Khasa secured the win for AEL Limassol.

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have played Omonia Nicosia once before; they have won that game.

Brazilian attacker Antony has scored three goals in the league for Manchester United.

French striker Anthony Martial has made four goal contributions in the league for Manchester United.

Attacker Marcus Rashford has made five goal contributions in the league this season for Erik ten Hag's side.

Brazilian winger Bruno Felipe has scored four goals in the Cypriot First Division for Omonia Nicosia.

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction

Manchester United have started a new era under Erik ten Hag's leadership, and results so far have been decidedly mixed. Losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have been followed by victories over Liverpool and Arsenal, but they have also conceded six goals against city rivals Manchester City.

Much of the focus, unsurprisingly, has been taken by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has barely featured for ten Hag this season in the league. On the other hand, summer arrivals Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Antony have all impressed, while Brazilian midfielder Casemiro enjoyed a very curious performance against Everton.

There is a lot of work to be done for ten Hag, but the Dutchman will surely want his side to enjoy a long run in the UEFA Europa League. Manchester United have the squad to reach the latter stages of the tournament, and they will be among the favourites to win the competition.

Omonia Nicosia gave Manchester United a tough match in the reverse leg, with the English side eventually winning 3-2. They will be keen to replicate the strong performance this time around.

Manchester United will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Omonia Nicosia

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet- Yes

