Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United will be looking to make it three wins in a row against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as they come to pay the Red Devils a visit at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men registered a 2-1 win over PSG in the reverse fixture and the Parisians will be baying for blood.

Paris Saint-Germain have not been in great form and have only two wins from their last five matches. This had forced Neymar Jr. to raise a clarion call to urge his teammates to come together to work as a team if they are to have any chance of beating Manchester United who seem to be improving with every passing week.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players we need to keep an eye out for as these European giants clash in a high-profile matchup in the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is the one who banged in that penalty in the 2018-19 Champions League Round of 16 to send the United fans into euphoria and break the hearts of the Paris Saint-Germain faithful.

The last time these two sides met, which was last month, the game was equally poised at 1-1 till a scintillating strike from the Manchester born and bred youngster in the 87th minute sealed the tie in Manchester United's favour.

Rashford has the habit of upping his game against top quality opposition and it is something he has done consistently over his career so far. This is the kind of setup which he revels in and against Paris Saint-Germain at home, Rashford's pace and directness will be one of Manchester United's main weapons.

Marcus Rashford Stats (2020/21):



• 15 Appearances /12 Starts

• 8 Goals

• 5 Assists#MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/x68nGovJ58 — ψ (@theunitedindex) November 30, 2020

#4 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr.

Neymar will turn up at Old Trafford on the back of two excellent performances, first against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League and subsequently in Ligue 1 against Bordeaux.

Neymar was easily the difference between Leipzig and PSG last week as the two sides clashed and he scored the goal that would settle the tie and give Parais Saint-Germain renewed hope of making it to the Round of 16.

The mercurial talent couldn't get up to much the last time these two sides met. A wounded animal is a dangerous one and for this reason, Neymar Jr. might just go on to turn in an incredible individual performance that would fit the occasion.

Neymar at his best 🥰pic.twitter.com/sKCblmRE2D — Goal (@goal) November 30, 2020