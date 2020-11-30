Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United have the opportunity to make it three wins in a row against Paris Saint-Germain when they welcome them to Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Red Devils brought their A-game when they visited Paris in October and Marcus Rashford scored a late winner to help mark themselves as the favourites to advance to the knockout stages from the group.

Paris Saint-Germain are not in the best form right now having won just twice in their last five games. However, if they can beat Manchester United at the Theatre of Dreams, then they will have the same number of points as the Red Devils and that will blow the group wide open.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be feeling pumped after their memorable comeback win against Southampton at St. Mary's. Edinson Cavani led from the front with two goals and an assist as the Red Devils came from behind to score three goals in the second half in order to seal the victory.

If they win the game against Paris Saint-Germain, they will advance to the Round of 16. Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 2-2 draw in their latest fixture in the Ligue 1 by Bordeaux and Neymar Jr. has urged his teammates to play more as a team to have a chance of beating Manchester United at their own turf.

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have clashed three times till date. The Red Devils have won two times while the Parisiens have been victorious just once.

The last time these two sides met was in October in the reverse fixture and United won 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Manchester United could have up to six players unavailable for the game against PSG. David de Gea picked up a knock against Southampton and Alex Telles had to be brought off towards the end of the game.

Pogba and McTominay are set to return to training on Monday but is unlikely to start on Wednesday. Luke Shaw is likely to miss out owing to a hamstring strain. Anthony Martial is also a doubt for this one.

Injuries: Luke Shaw

Doubtful: Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles, Anthony Martial and David de Gea

Suspensions: None

Paris Saint-Germain have quite a few injury concerns as well. Marquinhos is likely to return against Manchester United after being rested due to a groin injury against Bordeaux. Julian Draxler is close to a return but will miss the game against United.

Thilo Kehrer is ready to undergo surgery after suffering a groin injury and Juan Bernat is a long-term absentee after injuring his ACL on the first day of the season.

Injuries: Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Marquinhos

Suspensions: None

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Lineups

Manchester United predicted XI: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain predicted XI: Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Rafinha; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Edinson Cavani will be raring to have a go at his former club for the manner in which he was shown the exit door. He was in sublime form for Manchester United over the weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has always stepped it up against top opposition and they might edge this one as well.

Match prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain