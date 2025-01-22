Manchester United vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd January 2025

Manchester United welcome Scottish side Rangers to Old Trafford on Thursday night for a Europa League encounter. Sitting seventh and eighth respectively in the 36-team table, there's not a whole lot to worry about for either team as far as advancing to the knockout stages of the tournament is concerned.

However, the Red Devils' problems are mounting both on and off the pitch. A dispiriting 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend had coach Ruben Amorim saying this could be the worst Manchester United side in the club's 147-year history.

Bruno Fernandes scored United's only goal of the game with the Seagulls netting a rather soft collection of goals to put the Red Devils to sword.

What stood out like a sore thumb among those was Andre Onana's glaring mistake which cost United the third goal and put the game beyond salvageable territory.

It was Onana's fourth mistake ledaing to a goal this term and the loss marked United's fourth defeat in their last five home matches. Europa League could offer some respite for the sullen souls of Old Trafford and they are currently in a comfortable position to qualify for the last 16.

Amorim could maybe look to derive some inspiration from his Rangers counterpart Philippe Clement who was suffering under similar circumstances not long ago. The Scottish giants went on a bleak run that saw them win just twice in matches.

But with the club's top brass coming out in public to back him, Rangers seem to be getting their show back on the road in grand fashion. They have picked up successive wins in their last three outings and have won those games with a combined scoreline of 11-1.

There is a four-point gap between Rangers and the last elimination spot and are currently sitting at eighth in the Europa League table.

Manchester United vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers are yet to beat Manchester United in four meetings between the two sides. United have won three while one match ended as a draw.

The Red Devils are yet to concede a single goal against Rangers.

Rangers have been victorious in just one of their eight away matches against English in all European competitions.

Ruben Amorim picked up back-to-back wins in his first two Europa League matches as Manchester United manager. Only two managers - Sir Marr Busby in 1956 and Sir Alex Ferguson in 1986 - have managed to win their first three major European games with the Red Devils.

This match could mark Bruno Fernandes' 50th appearance in the Europa League. He has 37 goal contributions (20 goals and 17 assists) in the competition, second to only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (34 goals, six assists),

Manchester United vs Rangers Prediction

Manchester United's form at Old Trafford has been awful this season and the general atmosphere around the club does not inspire much confidence. Rangers seem to be turning things around after a dull period and should be able to give Amorim's men a run for their money on Thursday.

It should be an even contest with both teams creating plenty of chances. A draw won't be the ideal result for either side but that looks likely to be the outcome here.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Rangers

Manchester United vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

