Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July | Club Friendlies

Manchester United will take on Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford in their final pre-season game on Sunday.

After a promising set of displays in their pre-season tour of Thailand, Erik ten Hag's Reds will return to Old Trafford on Sunday. Notably, they will square off against Atletico Madrid on Saturday at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

Manchester United kicked off their pre-season adventures with a 4-0 win over bitter rivals Liverpool. They followed that up with a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory and a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace before settling for a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

The Red Devils also went into battle against Wrexham United in a behind-closed-doors friendly in midweek. New signing Christian Eriksen scored from a free-kick and Lisandro Martinez made his first appearance for the club as United beat the Welsh team 4-1.

It will be interesting to see how Ten Hag manages his squad over the weekend where they play two matches without a proper break. After that, the players will commit to a full week of training before kicking off the 2022-23 Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

The match against Rayo Vallecano will be the Dutch coach's first game at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Sunday opponents Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last three friendlies. Andoni Iraola's men beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 before settling for a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City. They beat Segunda side Leganes 2-1 in their latest outing.

Rayo Vallecano will be hoping to build on that momentum and start the new season on a promising note. They finished the 2021-22 La Liga season at 12th after going winless in their last five games in the league, losing the last three on the trot.

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first ever meeting between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their pre-season so far, winning three and drawing one of their four matches.

The Red Devils have scored 13 goals in pre-season while shipping in just four.

Rayo Vallecano lost all of their last three La Liga matches of the 2021-22 season. Manchester United lost both of their last two Premier League matches last term.

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

As they play Atletico Madrid on Saturday and Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Erik ten Hag is likely to field an entirely different starting XIs for both games. As per a report on The Athletic, Ten Hag will field his strongest side on Saturday against Atletico Madrid.

As such, some of the youngsters will be given yet another chance to impress against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

They have done a decent job in pre-season so far but will have to tough it out against the Spanish side. But there is enough quality within the Manchester United ranks to come away with a win.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

