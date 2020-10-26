Manchester United vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United are set to welcome RB Leipzig to Old Trafford on Wednesday in their next UEFA Champions League group stage fixture.

Manchester United come into this game following a drab 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy put in a resolute performance, making important saves at crucial junctures to ensure that Frank Lampard's side kept a clean sheet and denying the likes of Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, beat 10-man Hertha Berlin 2-1 on Saturday in the Bundesliga. Goals from talented centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer secured the victory for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba scored the consolation goal for Hertha Berlin, who had Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik sent off in the second half.

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Manchester United and RB Leipzig have not faced each other in an official fixture.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-W-D

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-W-W

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unable to count on the services of Ivory Coast international centre-back Eric Bailly, as well as midfielder Jesse Lingard and centre-back Phil Jones, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have a few injury issues to deal with. Young midfielder Tyler Adams, defender Marcel Halstenberg, right-back Lukas Klostermann, Austria international Konrad Laimer and young German forward Fabrice Hartmann are all out due to injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of defender Nordi Mukiele.

Injured: Tyler Adams, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Fabrice Hartmann

Doubtful: Nordi Mukiele

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (3-5-2): David de Gea, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Kevin Kampl, Dani Olmo, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Hwang Hee-chan

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Manchester United will be brimming with confidence after beating Paris Saint-Germain in France. Anthony Martial returns for this game, as he continues to serve his suspension in the Premier League. Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani represent good options off the bench if needed.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are seen as challengers for the Bundesliga title. The departure of star striker Timo Werner to Chelsea has seemingly not affected the club yet, with players like Angelino stepping up.

A close match is expected, but Manchester United should narrowly edge past RB Leipzig.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 RB Leipzig

