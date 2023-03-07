Manchester United vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2023

Fresh off their 7-0 humbling at Anfield, Manchester United welcome Real Betis to Old Trafford for the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie.

Reality checks can be brutal at times. Manchester United are very much a work in progress and that's the bottom line that Liverpool callously drilled into their heads at Anfield last Sunday by putting the ball in the back of their net seven times.

Playing Liverpool away from home has always been difficult but Manchester United weren't expected to capitulate in the manner they did.

They were on a good run prior to the loss, beating Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the Europa League knockout stage playoffs and winning the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United in the subsequent outing.

Erik ten Hag's men also produced a commendable comeback victory over West Ham United in the lead-up to the game against Liverpool.

They showed a severe lack of character in the second half against Liverpool and everything the Merseysiders touched turned to gold as the Red Devils turned to ghosts. A thunderous response is due because the Old Trafford faithful wouldn't have taken kindly to the embarrassment they had to suffer at Anfield.

Real Betis have reason to be optimistic ahead of their Old Trafford visit. They held Real Madrid to a goalless stalemete on Sunday. The 0-0 draw came on the back of three successive wins and Manuel Pellegrini's are unbeaten in the Europa League so far this term.

However, Betis haven't progressed past the Round of 16 in the Europa League in its current format. Manchester United are a difficult side to beat on their own turf but Betis have lost just two of their last 12 away games in all competitions and have won eight of them.

Manchester United vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first ever meeting between Manchester United and Real Betis in any competition.

Real Betis have come up against six English opponents in Europe and have lost four, drawn one and mustered just a single win.

Manchester United are unbeaten in the first leg of their last eight European knockout ties.

Real Betis have just a single win in their last seven knockout stage matches in the Europa League.

Manuel Pellegrini has managed against Manchester United four times in the past in European competitions and all of those games ended in goalless draws.

Manchester United vs Real Betis Prediction

Manchester United players will be looking to put the Anfield nightmare behind them. They will look to produce a strong performance and are likely to come away with a win at Old Trafford. Real Betis have been in good form of late and are likely to find some joy too but are likely to go into the second leg trailing.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Real Betis

Manchester United vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

