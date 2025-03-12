Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th March 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Old Trafford on Thursday. The two teams played out a hard-fought draw in the reverse fixture and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sevilla over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The Red Devils held Arsenal to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Real Sociedad and have won three out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's paltry one victory.

The seven matches played between Manchester United and Real Sociedad in major European competitions have witnessed only nine goals, with four of these goals coming in a single Manchester United victory in February 2021.

Three of Real Sociedad's four matches away from home against teams from England in major European competitions have come against Manchester United - they have won one, lost one, and drawn one of these games.

Real Sociedad have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six away games in major European competitions.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Manchester United have blown hot and cold under Ruben Amorim and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. The hosts are in desperate need of a shot in the arm and have a point to prove this week.

Real Sociedad have also struggled this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Manchester United are playing at home and will back themselves to pull off a victory in this fixture.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Real Sociedad

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

