Manchester United vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United will invite Real Sociedad to Old Trafford for their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday.

The hosts qualified for the group stage after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season. They are back in the competition after a year, having made it to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League last season. United were the Europa League runner-ups in the 2020-21 edition and the winners four years prior, which remains their last title across competitions.

Meanwhile, Sociedad are making their fourth-consecutive appearance in the group stage of the competition. They made it to the knockouts last season, where they suffered a 5-3 aggregate defeat against RB Leipzig.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams across competitions, with the previous four meetings taking place in UEFA competitions.

They met twice in the Champions League group stage in the 2013-14 season and locked horns again in the Round of 32 in the 2020-21 Europa League. Sociedad have not scored against United, with two games ending in wins for the English club and the two others ending in draws.

Manchester United form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Real Sociedad form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Team News

Manchester United

United have some significant injuries for their campaign opener. Phil Jones, Facundo Pellistri, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are confirmed absentees.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, and Donny van de Beek missed the game against Arsenal and face late fitness tests ahead of this one. Lisandro Martinez was taken off against the Gunners as a precaution but is in contention to start here.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make only his second start of the season after starting the last four games on the bench.

Injured: Phil Jones, Facundo Pellistri, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams

Doubtful: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Luke Shaw

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Sociedad

Mikel Oyarzabal, Carlos Fernandez and Diego Rico are long-term absentees, while Martín Merquelanz and Robin Le Normand joined the list over the week.

Injured: Mikel Oyarzabal, Carlos Fernandez, Diego Rico, Martin Merquelanz, Robin Le Normand

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Predicted XIs

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Sociedad (4-1-2-1-2): Alex Remiro; Alex Sola, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Aihen Munoz; Martin Zubimendi; Mikel Merino, Brais Mendez; David Silva; Sadiq Umar, Mohamed Ali Cho

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Prediction

The Red Devils have hit a good run of form in recent games and are the favourites to pick up a win at home. As La Real are score against United before, they might struggle to do so again.

Sociedad have scored only four goals in as many La Liga games this season, which could prove to be their undoing at Old Trafford. It should be an easy win for United.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Real Sociedad.

