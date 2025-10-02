Manchester United vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4 2025

Manchester United welcome Sunderland to Old Trafford for a Premier League match this Saturday.
Manchester United have basically picked up in 2025-26 where they left off from last season, as they have stuttered in their opening six matches and are currently in 14th place.
Newly-promoted Sunderland, meanwhile, have arguably been the Premier League's surprise package and are in 5th place coming into this weekend.
So can United find their way back to form, or will Sunderland become the latest side to embarrass them?
Manchester United vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester United have not faced Sunderland in almost a decade, and their prior dominance should mean it's no surprise who has the superior head-to-head record. The Red Devils have only lost three of their last 29 to Sunderland, although you do only need to go back to 2016 to find the last victory for the Black Cats.
- After an encouraging win over Chelsea on September 20th, Manchester United came back to earth with a bump last weekend. They were brushed aside 3-1 by Brentford, meaning they have now lost three of their opening six fixtures this season.
- Sunderland, on the other hand, picked up a hugely encouraging win last weekend by beating Nottingham Forest 0-1. Notably, it was the first away win of the season for Regis le Bris' side, and means they will come into this match unbeaten in their last four league games.
- Manchester United's loss to Brentford was extremely damaging for current boss Ruben Amorim. The defeat means that his current win percentage sits at just 39.58. This is the lowest percentage of any permanent United boss since the Premier League era began in 1993.
- While many observers feared for Sunderland's defence this season, the Black Cats have been surprisingly resilent thus far. They have conceded just four goals in their first six matches, giving them the second-best defensive record in the league right now.
Manchester United vs Sunderland Prediction
On paper at least, this ought to be the kind of game that Manchester United should win. Not only is their squad stronger than Sunderland's, but they have an excellent record against them over the years.
However, Sunderland will come to Old Trafford with far more confidence than their hosts, and with questions persisting around Ruben Amorim's tactical system, the Black Cats will be very hopeful.
While it might be tricky to see them picking up all three points, then, a draw seems highly probable here - throwing Amorim's reign into further chaos.
Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Sunderland
Manchester United vs Sunderland Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in Manchester United's last four matches).
Tip 3: Sunderland to score in the second half - Yes (Six of Sunderland's seven goals this season have come in the second half).