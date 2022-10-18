Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur in this week's midweek fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday October 19.
The Red Devils have registered 16 points from nine games in the Premier League this season and they currently occupy the fifth position in the league standings.
Tottenham Hotspur have registered 23 points from 10 league games so far this season and they currently occupy the third position in the league table.
The Red Devils recorded a goalless draw against Newcastle United in their last league game on October 16.
Tottenham Hotspur defeated Everton 2-0 in their last league game on October 15.
Without further ado, let's look at five players to watch out for in this clash on Wednesday.
#5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)
The Danish international has been one of Tottenham Hotspur's stand-out players in midfield.
Højbjerg has netted three goals and has registered one assist in 10 league appearances this season.
The 27-year-old has directly registered a goal or an assist in his last five home games for Tottenham Hotspur.
It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his fine against Manchester United.
#4 Antony (Manchester United)
The 22-year-old joined Manchester United from Ajax for €100 million last summer and his composure in attack has been impressive.
Antony has netted three goals in his opening four Premier League games so far this season.
The Brazilian became the first Red Devils player to score in his first three consecutive Premier League games for the Red Devils.
Antony is a crucial player for Erik Ten Hag in this clash and his intuition in attack is pivotal for the Red Devils.
#3 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
The 30-year-old has been outstanding in attack and his intuition has improved the overall performance of the attack.
Son has netted three goals and has registered two assists in 10 appearances in the Premier League this season.
The attacking partnership between Son and Kane has been fruitful as the pair have assisted each for 50 goals across all competitions.
It will be interesting to see if the attacking duo will be able to destabilize the Red Devils defense in this clash on Wednesday.
#2 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
The Englishman is arguably one of the Red Devils' most impressive attackers so far this season.
Rashford has netted three goals and has registered two assists in nine appearances in the Premier League this season.
Despite his dip in form in the past few weeks, the 24-year-old remains one of the Red Devils' key attackers in this clash against Tottenham Hotspur.
#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
The Englishman is arguably one of the best-performing strikers in Europe's top five leagues this season.
Kane has netted nine goals and has registered one assist in 10 Premier League games this season.
The 29-year-old has netted 25 goals and registered nine assists in 38 Premier League games under Antonio Conte.
Kane's scoring proficiency and attacking threat makes him one of the players to watch out for in this clash and it will be interesting to see if he can help his team in securing all three points.
