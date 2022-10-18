Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2022

Two of the Premier League's top four aspirants, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, will lock horns at Old Trafford in a high-profile contest on Wednesday.

Manchester United are very much a work in progress as evidenced by their goalless stalemate against Newcastle United at the weekend. But there is a sense of optimism at the club and while the Red Devils might not exactly have a spring in their steps just yet, they're a far cry from the hapless unit they were last term.

Erik ten Hag's men will feel hard done by some of the officiating in the game against the Magpies, and justifiably so. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho were denied penalties and even one of Newcastle United's strongest appeals was turned down.

But Manchester United knitted together quite a few exciting moves and that was commendable in the absence of Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial. Substitute Marcus Rashford had an excellent chance to steal all three points in the dying embers of the game but he headed wide from a delightful Casemiro cross.

Manchester United are fifth in the table right now and will face another stern test in midweek against Tottenham Hotspur. Their Wednesday opponents registered a 2-0 win over Everton thanks to a Harry Kane penalty and a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg strike.

It took a while for Antonio Conte's side to get going and get the better of a dogged Everton defense. But they managed to get the job done in the second half and maintained their place in third in the Premier League table.

Despite their lofty position in the standings, Spurs haven't been all that convincing up until now. Their form on the road is a bit worrying as well, having picked up just two wins in seven away matches in all competitions so far this season.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have scored at least three goals in their last three meetings with Tottenham Hotspur across all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 Premier League matches.

Manchester United have won their last three matches against Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions.

The Red Devils haven't lost in 12 of their last 13 Premier League home games.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost more Premier League games against Manchester United (38) than they have against any other opposition.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

This one is set to be quite a fiery contest. Manchester United are likely to welcome the likes of Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen back into the lineup. Meanwhile, Richarlison has been ruled out for Spurs and Dejan Kulusevski is a doubt.

This could be a cracker of a match but given United's recent record against Spurs and the fact that they have home advantage, we expect Ten Hag's side to nick this one.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

