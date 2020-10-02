Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United are set to host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Manchester United come into this game following a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup round of 16 on Wednesday. Goals from Scotland international Scott McTominay, veteran Spaniard Juan Mata and French midfielder Paul Pogba secured a comfortable win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, played Maccabi Haifa on Thursday in the Europa League playoff, beating them 7-2. A hat-trick from England international Harry Kane, a brace from midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and goals from Lucas Moura and Dele Alli sealed an impressive victory for Jose Mourinho's men.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

In 35 previous encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. The Red Devils have won 22 games, lost six and drawn seven.

"We're working hard to get better with the players we've got," says Ole.



"There is more competition for places. We need results and that will improve the mood of the staff and players."

Their most recent match was in June, and ended in a 1-1 draw. Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn put Tottenham Hotspur ahead, only for a Bruno Fernandes penalty to restore parity in the second half.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: L-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-D

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will be unable to call upon the services of centre-backs Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, who are out injured.

Injured: Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will be without new signing, winger Gareth Bale, who is out injured. There remain doubts over the availability of South Korea forward Son Heung-min and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Injured: Gareth Bale

Doubtful: Son Heung-min, Giovani Lo Celso

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Manchester United have not been active this transfer window, only bringing in Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax. They are yet to hit peak form this season, having lost to Crystal Palace and scraped past Brighton & Hove Albion in the league. A massive improvement is needed for the Reds to be taken seriously as title-contenders.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have been busy, bringing in full-backs Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon, Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Gareth Bale. While they have had an inconsistent start to the season, much is expected from Jose Mourinho and his side.

Manchester United have a way of winning against big sides, but they have been passive and reactive so far. Tottenham Hotspur might just edge past them in this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

